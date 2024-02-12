Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Bloomberg: EU to consider sanctions on three Chinese firms over Russia support

For the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU aims to impose sanctions on mainland Chinese firms accused of aiding Russia.
byIryna Voichuk
12/02/2024
2 minute read
EU China flags
EU, China flags. Credit: open sources
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The European Union has proposed new trade restrictions targeting around two dozen firms, including three based in China, accused of supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

This development marks a potential first for the EU in imposing restrictions on companies within mainland China since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The draft proposal, which Bloomberg had access to, also names firms in Hong Kong, Serbia, India, and Türkey, aiming to prevent European companies from engaging in trade with those listed as part of the bloc’s broader strategy to curb Russia’s access to sanctioned goods via third-country entities.

Previously, the EU had considered listing several Chinese firms for sanctions, but these were not pursued due to opposition from some member states and after receiving assurances from Beijing. The situation underscores the delicacy of the EU’s relationship with China, a critical trade partner, especially for Germany, where China serves as a vital market for automobile manufacturers like Volkswagen AG. For the sanctions to take effect, unanimous approval from all EU member states is required, and the proposals are subject to change.

According to Bloomberg, a spokesperson for the commission declined to comment on the specifics of the proposal, and attempts to reach China’s embassy in Brussels for a response were unsuccessful. The firms under scrutiny, primarily from the technology and electronics sectors, are alleged to have played roles in enhancing Russia’s military and technological capabilities or in bolstering its defense and security sector.

The EU has listed over 620 companies in its sanctions regime, predominantly Russian.

In addition to targeting firms, the EU’s latest sanctions package—commemorating two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine—proposes actions against more than 110 individuals and entities, further expanding its efforts to respond to Russia’s ongoing war.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts