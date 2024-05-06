Eng
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies, Spanish government confirms

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said the missiles arrived last week.
byBohdan Ben
06/05/2024
2 minute read
US Patriots in Ukraine intercept 15 Russian hypersonic missiles
MIM-104 Patriot air defence system. Photo: Depositphotos
Ukraine has received a new batch of missiles for the Patriot air defense systems provided by Spain and other allies, according to the Spanish government. The announcement was made by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles during a visit to military facilities in Zaragoza, where Ukrainian soldiers are receiving treatment and training.

“A batch of missiles for the Patriot systems has already arrived in Ukraine. It arrived last week. Obviously, we are working on this issue in coordination with our allies because we understand that Ukraine is defending its integrity and protecting human lives,” Robles stated, as reported by El Mundo.

The Defense Minister emphasized the importance of these missiles in helping Ukraine defend itself against constant Russian attacks. She also stressed the need for EU countries to maintain their commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people in the face of the challenge posed by Russian aggression.

Prior to this announcement, Spain had confirmed its intentions to provide interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format). ems.

The delivery of these Patriot missiles is expected to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and enhance its ability to protect its citizens and infrastructure from ongoing Russian attacks. Russia intensified its air strikes against Ukraine in March 2024, targeting several power plants and destroying a huge Trypilska thermal power plant near Kyiv, exploiting Ukraine’s shortage of air defense missiles.

