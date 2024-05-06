Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Belgium in talks with Ukraine on Bilateral Security Agreement

Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced this during the opening of the Defense Industry Forum in Brussels on 6 May 2024.
byBohdan Ben
06/05/2024
2 minute read
Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder. Photo by Khatim Kagat, Ukrinform
Belgium in talks with Ukraine on Bilateral Security Agreement

Belgium is in the process of negotiating a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, according to Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder. The announcement was made during the opening of the Defense Industry Forum in Brussels on 6 May 2024, as reported by the Ukrinform correspondent.

“Belgium is in the negotiation process regarding the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine,” Dedonder stated, emphasizing that this move demonstrates Belgium’s commitment to supporting Ukraine not only during its current war of liberation but also in the long term.

The Defense Minister further noted that the continued implementation of the new European defense-industrial strategy will be crucial, linking support for Ukraine with the strengthening of the European Union’s strategic autonomy.

“The actions we are taking today are important for supporting Ukraine in its fight. But these efforts are just as important for our own security,” Dedonder added.

It is worth noting that Belgium has been providing consistent support to Ukraine, particularly in the areas of demining and the provision of F-16 fighter jets. The Belgian federal government has confirmed the possibility of delivering the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine as early as this summer and increasing air defense assistance.

This development comes as Ukraine continues to engage in talks with various countries to bolster its security and defense capabilities. The negotiations follow similar bilateral agreements Ukraine signed with nine other countries earlier, in particular, with Finland, the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands and Latvia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here