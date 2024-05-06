Belgium in talks with Ukraine on Bilateral Security Agreement

Belgium is in the process of negotiating a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, according to Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder. The announcement was made during the opening of the Defense Industry Forum in Brussels on 6 May 2024, as reported by the Ukrinform correspondent.

“Belgium is in the negotiation process regarding the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine,” Dedonder stated, emphasizing that this move demonstrates Belgium’s commitment to supporting Ukraine not only during its current war of liberation but also in the long term.

The Defense Minister further noted that the continued implementation of the new European defense-industrial strategy will be crucial, linking support for Ukraine with the strengthening of the European Union’s strategic autonomy.

“The actions we are taking today are important for supporting Ukraine in its fight. But these efforts are just as important for our own security,” Dedonder added.

It is worth noting that Belgium has been providing consistent support to Ukraine, particularly in the areas of demining and the provision of F-16 fighter jets. The Belgian federal government has confirmed the possibility of delivering the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine as early as this summer and increasing air defense assistance.

This development comes as Ukraine continues to engage in talks with various countries to bolster its security and defense capabilities. The negotiations follow similar bilateral agreements Ukraine signed with nine other countries earlier, in particular, with Finland, the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands and Latvia.

Read also: