Russia’s shelling kills civilians in downtown Kherson on the eve of Christmas

The aftermath of the Russian shelling in Kherson on the eve of Christmas. Photo by Yaroslav Yanushevych
The Russian indiscriminate shelling of downtown Kherson (southern Ukraine) targeted civilians on purpose, the head of Kherson Oblast State Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych claimed.
At least eight people have been killed and 58 people wounded by the Russian shelling of the recently liberated city this morning, according to the Kherson Oblast State Administration.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia’s attack on civilians absolute evil.
This is not sensitive content – it's the real life of 🇺🇦.
Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.
The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against. #russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/ll1KAjHRom
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 24, 2022
“The terrorist country continues shelling the civilian population in Kherson on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. These are not military facilities around. This is not a war according to the rules defined,” the head of Kherson Oblast State Administration Yanushevych added.
The Russian forces rained cluster munitions on the populated area of Kherson on a Saturday morning aiming at targeting civilians, which is a war crime.
Tags: Kherson, Russia's war crimes, Russian invasion of Ukraine