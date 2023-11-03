Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

ISW: Ukraine allegedly strikes Russian military headquarters in Kherson Oblast

Russia’s air defences reportedly intercepted only half of the Ukrainian missiles that targeted the Dnepr Grouping’s headquarters at a recreation center near Strilkove, Kherson Oblast.
byMaria Tril
03/11/2023
2 minute read
A Red circle marks Strilkove in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Credit: DeepStateMap
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukrainian forces conducted a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Dnepr Grouping of Forces in Russia-occupied Kherson Oblast on 1 November, ISW reported, citing Russian sources.

A Russian milblogger stated that Ukrainian forces launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Neptune anti-ship missiles targeting Strilkove, Kherson Oblast, on the Arabat Spit. He added that Russian air defences only intercepted half of the incoming missiles.

A Russian media outlet Astra reported that four Ukrainian missiles struck the “Aura” recreation center near Strilkove that reportedly served as the headquarters for the Russian Dnepr Grouping. The extent of the damage and potential casualties from the alleged strike remains unclear.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank, estimates that neither side has officially confirmed the attack. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility, while Russia has not acknowledged any missile strikes in the area.

Other takeaways from the ISW report:

  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Bakhmut and continued offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on November 2.
  • The Russian information space’s reaction to Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s November 1 interview and essay about the current operational environment in Ukraine was relatively muted.
  • South Korean officials reported that North Korea is reportedly increasing its weapons and ammunition transfers to Russia and has reportedly delivered more than one million artillery rounds to date.
  • Recent Russian border restrictions are reportedly complicating the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts