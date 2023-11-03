ISW: Ukraine allegedly strikes Russian military headquarters in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian forces conducted a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Dnepr Grouping of Forces in Russia-occupied Kherson Oblast on 1 November, ISW reported, citing Russian sources.

A Russian milblogger stated that Ukrainian forces launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Neptune anti-ship missiles targeting Strilkove, Kherson Oblast, on the Arabat Spit. He added that Russian air defences only intercepted half of the incoming missiles.

A Russian media outlet Astra reported that four Ukrainian missiles struck the “Aura” recreation center near Strilkove that reportedly served as the headquarters for the Russian Dnepr Grouping. The extent of the damage and potential casualties from the alleged strike remains unclear.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank, estimates that neither side has officially confirmed the attack. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility, while Russia has not acknowledged any missile strikes in the area.

Other takeaways from the ISW report:

Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Bakhmut and continued offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on November 2.

The Russian information space’s reaction to Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s November 1 interview and essay about the current operational environment in Ukraine was relatively muted.

South Korean officials reported that North Korea is reportedly increasing its weapons and ammunition transfers to Russia and has reportedly delivered more than one million artillery rounds to date.

Recent Russian border restrictions are reportedly complicating the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia.

