Russia shells Kherson art museum that it previously robbed

Photo by Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine
Russian forces have shelled Kherson Art Museum on Wednesday, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko reported.
Today, early in the morning, the Russian artillery strikes have damaged the Art Museum in recently liberated Kherson, southern Ukraine. The building of the Kherson Art Museum was under reconstruction when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Although the Russian forces occupied Kherson within the first week of the invasion, the Russian-installed occupation regime did nothing to finish the reconstruction of the building during eight months of the Russian control over Kherson Oblast and its regional center, Kherson. When the Russian forces retreated from Kherson on November 11, they robbed the city’s Art Museum and Lore Museum. Now the Russian army destroys the building that it previously plundered.
Related:
- Russian invaders rob Kherson Art Museum – Euromaidan Press
- Russians fully robbed Kakhovka local history museum when retreating from Kherson Oblast – Euromaidan Press
- After retreating, Russia shells liberated Kherson, forcing locals to flee – Euromaidan Press
Tags: annexation of southeast Ukraine, Art in Ukraine, Kherson, Russian invasion of Ukraine