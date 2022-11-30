Russia shells Kherson art museum that it previously robbed

Photo by Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine

Russian forces have shelled Kherson Art Museum on Wednesday, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko reported.

Today, early in the morning, the Russian artillery strikes have damaged the Art Museum in recently liberated Kherson, southern Ukraine. The building of the Kherson Art Museum was under reconstruction when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Although the Russian forces occupied Kherson within the first week of the invasion, the Russian-installed occupation regime did nothing to finish the reconstruction of the building during eight months of the Russian control over Kherson Oblast and its regional center, Kherson. When the Russian forces retreated from Kherson on November 11, they robbed the city’s Art Museum and Lore Museum. Now the Russian army destroys the building that it previously plundered.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: annexation of southeast Ukraine, Art in Ukraine, Kherson, Russian invasion of Ukraine