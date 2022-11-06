Russian invaders rob Kherson Art Museum 

Russian invaders took several trucks of exhibits and office equipment out of the Kherson Art Museum under the guise of evacuation, reportedly on the Kherson Art Museum Facebook page.

“The Kherson Art Museum was plundered by the Russian occupiers. In their language it is called ‘evacuation’, in our opinion it is looting under the slogans of ‘preserving cultural values.’ they took out works of art and office equipment – everything that they saw, everything that their grabbing hands reached. We are not even talking about a delicate attitude towards old rarities – the paintings were not packed in a special way for transportation, but wrapped in some kind of rag, “says in the message.

On November 1, the Russian invaders loaded three trucks and a school bus. On November 2, the Russians stole 2 more trucks of property, and on November 3, they took the rest.

“When one of the best collections of Ukraine was stolen, there were checkpoints around the museum. We hope to find out in the near future what exactly was illegally taken out in four days, but there is no doubt that the most valuable (XVII-XIX century) was taken first. The cargo was sent to the Crimea, but it is not a fact that this is the last destination,” the museum stressed.

The so-called evacuation of the museum was supervised by the pseudo-director Nataliia Desiatova, known in Kherson as a singer from the Teatralnoe cafe. Some museum staff helped her.