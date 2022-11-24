Russians fully robbed Kakhovka local history museum when retreating from Kherson Oblast

The retreating Russian army fully robbed the Kakhovka local history museum before retreating from the west bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance reported.

All the museum collection was stolen to occupied Crimea, the center says. The collection comprised over 15,000 items, the most interesting of which were anthropomorphic steles of the pit culture from II millennium BC, mace tops of the catacomb culture (II millennium BC), ancient Greek amphoras from the late-Scythian period (III-II millennium BC), a Scythian ritual headdress (500 BC), golden Sarmathian earring (300-100 BC), Polovtsian stone woman statue (XI-XII centuries AD), early medieval chandelier, etc.

The museum also presented a collection of Turkish firearms and bladed weapons of the late XVIII-XIX centuries.

According to Investigator.org.ua, the Russians spent several days loading all the goods from the Kakhovka city council and the historical museum located nearby. The museum director Svitlana Sydiolkina collaborated with the Russians and shortly before the robbery left the city.

This museum was a local branch of the Kherson Oblast historical museum, whose director, Tetiana Bratchenko, also willfully collaborated with the occupiers, and whose collection was also stolen by the Russians.

Inside the museum. All photos: plavni.ks.ua

The local history museum was not the only one that the retreating Russian army looted. In early November, the occupiers stole 15,000 paintings from the Kherson Art Museum, as well as the plumbing, including toilets, and household appliances.

Tags: Kherson Oblast, museum