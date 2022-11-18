Ukrainian troops destroyed Russian radar station at Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, on Nov 17 – OpCommand South

In its summary of the developments in the south of Ukraine on 17 November, the Operational Command South said that the situation in the area of ​​responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces was “steadily tense.”

As Ukraine continues to carry out stabilization measures in the newly liberated parts of Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts and to establish fire control over the Russian logistics avenues, Russia keeps on setting up defensive structures on the Dnipro River’s eastern bank and shelling the Ukraine-controlled western bank with multiple rocket launchers.

The Command says that the Russian troops shelled Kherson and nearby Antonivka and Chornobaivka killing a resident of Kherson City.

According to the Command, the Russians forcibly removed the population from Novokyivka village and transferred all medical equipment and ambulances from Nova Kakhovka to occupied Crimea.

Regarding the confirmed Russian losses in the area, the Command notes:

“Summing up the losses of the enemy army is complicated by the remoteness of the places of hits. At this stage, it is known about a [destroyed Russian] radar station in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka and an armored combat vehicle in the area of ​​Hola Prystan. The rest needs further investigation.”

