Russian strikes kill, injure civilians in strikes on Ukraine’s south, east, north

Russian forces carried out deadly airstrikes across southern, northern, and eastern Ukraine on Friday, September 8, killing at least three civilians and wounding seven others, according to Ukrainian officials.

In the Kherson Oblast‘s Oleksandrivka village, a Russian air strike killed two women and one man, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Four other locals were also wounded in the attack. “An air bomb dropped by the Russians killed two women and one man, while four more local residents received injuries,” Klymenko stated.

The head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said two of the injured, ages 54 and 62, were hospitalized in moderate condition. Two other local residents, ages 50 and 29, will receive outpatient treatment.

Additionally, Prokudin reported that Russian forces shelled the village of Veselé with mortars, wounding a 67-year-old man.

In the morning hours, Russian occupying forces also targeted the cities of Sumy and Zaporizhzhia, which are regional centers, wounding at least four, according to regional governors.

The missile strike on Zaporizhzhia was around 6:20. One man was injured. Fortunately, an explosion of methane containers was avoided, the Interior Ministry said.

In Sumy, the strike happened around 5:30. Two people were rescued from the rubble after a Russian attack on a residential area, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said.

The two injured were a man, 70, and a woman, 65, and three people were injured, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Interior.

According to preliminary data, a two-story residential building was destroyed, with over 20 houses and 8 vehicles damaged. A fire broke out over a large area but has since been extinguished. Rescue work is ongoing. Rescuers also retrieved a live dog from the debris.

Also today, Russia attacked a police station in Kryvyi Rih, killing one policeman and injuring 54 people.