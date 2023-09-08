Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian strikes kill, injure civilians in strikes on Ukraine’s south, east, north

Russia carried out air and missile strikes on Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Oblast, killing at least three civilians and injuring seven
byAlya Shandra
08/09/2023
2 minute read
Kherson oblast air bomb
A Russian air bomb dropped on Kherson Oblast killed three civilians on 8 September. Photo from TG channel of Interior Minister Klymenko
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian forces carried out deadly airstrikes across southern, northern, and eastern Ukraine on Friday, September 8, killing at least three civilians and wounding seven others, according to Ukrainian officials.

In the Kherson Oblast‘s Oleksandrivka village, a Russian air strike killed two women and one man, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Four other locals were also wounded in the attack. “An air bomb dropped by the Russians killed two women and one man, while four more local residents received injuries,” Klymenko stated.

The head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said two of the injured, ages 54 and 62, were hospitalized in moderate condition. Two other local residents, ages 50 and 29, will receive outpatient treatment.

Additionally, Prokudin reported that Russian forces shelled the village of Veselé with mortars, wounding a 67-year-old man.

In the morning hours, Russian occupying forces also targeted the cities of Sumy and Zaporizhzhia, which are regional centers, wounding at least four, according to regional governors.

The missile strike on Zaporizhzhia was around 6:20. One man was injured. Fortunately, an explosion of methane containers was avoided, the Interior Ministry said.

Zaporizhzhia missile strike
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service extinguishes the fire from a Russian 8 September missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Screenshot from video

In Sumy, the strike happened around 5:30. Two people were rescued from the rubble after a Russian attack on a residential area, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said.

The two injured were a man, 70, and a woman, 65, and three people were injured, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Interior.

Rescue operation Sumy Russian missile strike
Workers of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service rescue a woman from under the rubble of a house destroyed in a Russian missile strike. Screenshot from video

According to preliminary data, a two-story residential building was destroyed, with over 20 houses and 8 vehicles damaged. A fire broke out over a large area but has since been extinguished. Rescue work is ongoing. Rescuers also retrieved a live dog from the debris.

Also today, Russia attacked a police station in Kryvyi Rih, killing one policeman and injuring 54 people.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts