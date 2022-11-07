Russian forces increase pressure in occupied Kakhovka after reported strike on Russian base with 200 troops

Russian occupying troops have increased repressions against the local population in Kakhovka, a city in occupied Kherson Oblast, after a Ukrainian strike at a base where 200 Russian troops were located, Ukraine’s Air Command reported.

As a result of the strike, the enemy sustained significant losses, but the exact number of killed and wounded Russian servicemen is not known at this time.

“The consequences are carefully concealed by the enemy, the administrative and police regime and pressure on the local population is strengthened in the city,” the report said.

In turn, the General Staff noted Russian troops and their collaborators have organized mass repression in Kakhovka, the purpose of which is to find Ukrainian saboteurs and local residents who correct Ukrainian artillery strikes.

Locals suspected of cooperating with the Ukrainian army are taken to Hornostaievka, where they are tortured in order to extract evidence. Similar events are taking place in the Luhansk Oblast settlements of Borovske and Shchedrishchevo: mass searches are underway, in which cell phones of locals are confiscated, they are kidnapped and transported to an unknown destination.

