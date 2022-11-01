On October 31, Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 2 Russian helicopters in the sky over the Kherson oblast, the public relations service of the Air Command “South” reported.
“On October 31, from 6:45 p.m. to 6:48 p.m., two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were shot down by a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the “South” air command in the Berislav district of the Kherson oblast,” the Southern Air Command informed.
Two Russian “Alligators” helicopters destroyed in Kherson oblast in three minutes
