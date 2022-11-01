Two Russian “Alligators” helicopters destroyed in Kherson oblast in three minutes

On October 31, Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 2 Russian helicopters in the sky over the Kherson oblast, the public relations service of the Air Command “South” reported.

“On October 31, from 6:45 p.m. to 6:48 p.m., two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were shot down by a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the “South” air command in the Berislav district of the Kherson oblast,” the Southern Air Command informed.

