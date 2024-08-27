Eng
Russia captures Ptyche, advances near eight other locations in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The Ukrainian General Staff reports repelling 56 Russian offensive and assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction on 26 August.
Maria Tril
27/08/2024
Ptyche in Donetsk Oblast.
Russia captures Ptyche, advances near eight other locations in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Russian forces captured the settlement of Ptyche in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near several other locations, according to analysts from the DeepState project.

The project reports that Russian forces also made progress near Pishchane, Kalynove, Karlivka, Memryk, Krasnyi Yar, Mykhailivka, Pivnichne, and Novohrodivka.

Ukrainian General Staff reported at night that the situation was particularly challenging in the Pokrovsk direction.

Pokrovsk is a crucial logistical center for Ukrainian military operations in Donetsk Oblast. The city has an approximate population of 53,000.

According to the military, Ukraine repelled 56 Russian offensives and assaults in the areas of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka, and Karlivka.

The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian defense forces repelled seven Russian assault actions in Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, and Vyimka on the Siversk front throughout 26 August.

According to Ukrainian officers, Russian troops tried to advance near Chasiv Yar four times.

The Toretsk direction remains tense, with the Russian army, supported by aviation, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses 11 times on 26 August. The General Staff added that Russian attacks continue in the area of New York.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 22 August that “recently geolocated footage indicates that Russian forces recently captured Ptyche (southeast of Pokrovsk) and advanced further south.”

ISW analysts said that the Russian troops likely intended to advance west of the Karlivka Reservoir from Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka to encircle Ukrainian forces east of the Hrodivka-Novohrodivka-Selydove line but failed to achieve such success simultaneously with their advance south of the T-0511 highway.

