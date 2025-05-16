Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia engages up to 640,000 troops against Ukraine, Kyiv’s top general says

Syrskyy informed NATO that constant attacks are not isolated but part of Moscow’s broader attritional military doctrine.
byYuri Zoria
16/05/2025
3 minute read
russia engages up 640000 troops against ukraine kyiv's top general says ukraine's commander-in-chief gen oleksandr syrskyy during videoconference ukraine–nato council 15 2025 beae8ea7-40f4-4d46-a816-16707a65655c ukraine’s armed forces stated has fully shifted
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyy during a videoconference at the Ukraine–NATO Council on 15 May 2025. Photo: Telegram/Syrskyi 
Russia engages up to 640,000 troops against Ukraine, Kyiv’s top general says

General Oleksandr Syrskyy, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, stated on 15 May that Russia has fully shifted to a strategy of attritional warfare, employing a unified military grouping of up to 640,000 troops against Ukraine. He made the statement during a videoconference at the Ukraine–NATO Council in military format at the level of commanders-in-chief.

This comes as low-level delegations of Ukrainian and Russian officials met in Istanbul to engage in ceasefire talks amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Moscow continues its ground assaults all across eastern Ukraine, and deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

According to Syrskyi’s Telegram channel, he stated:

Despite diplomatic calls, Russia has not abandoned its goals on the battlefield,” the commander said. “Moscow has turned its aggression into a war of attrition and is using a joint grouping of forces totaling up to 640,000 personnel.”

He reported that Ukraine’s Armed Forces are engaged in active combat operations along a frontline stretching approximately 1,100 kilometers. According to Syrskyy, Ukrainian troops continue to conduct effective defensive operations and are inflicting significant losses on Russian forces.

Russia targets Ukrainian civilians on Istanbul “ceasefire” talks day, killing four, injuring 30

During the session, Syrskyy addressed Ukraine’s most urgent defense needs. He raised the issue of both individual and collective training of Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of partner states and emphasized the importance of further supply of military equipment, arms, and logistics for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

He separately thanked NATO for the work of the Special NATO Mission for Security Assistance and Support to Ukraine (NSATU), and emphasized the importance of implementing interoperability projects under the NATO–Ukraine Roadmap. He highlighted the need to accelerate the creation of an integrated architecture for air and missile defense cooperation.

Syrskyy concluded his address by calling for unity among NATO allies.

“Only a firm, consolidated position from the international community can force the aggressor to stop the war,” he said.

He described principled and united support from partner countries as critical for achieving a just and lasting peace.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!