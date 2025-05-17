Oleksandr Shyrshyn, commander of a battalion in Ukraine’s 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Magura,” has submitted his resignation, citing “idiotic tasks” from higher command and unjustified personnel losses. His decision comes as Russia and Ukraine resume direct peace talks for the first time in over three years.

In a pointed social media post, Shyrshyn wrote: “I have never received more idiotic tasks than on this current front. One day I’ll share the details, but the senseless loss of people and the fear of incompetent generals leads only to failure.” He also addressed Ukraine’s top military leadership directly: “I hope your children will also serve in the infantry and carry out your orders.”

The 47th Brigade remains active in Ukraine’s cross-border operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, launched in August 2024. Intended to divert Russian forces from critical fronts like Donetsk, the offensive initially secured key positions but faced growing resistance. By March 2025, Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from much of the territory, though operations continue in the region.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are gaining momentum. On 16 May 2025, Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul, agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners each—the largest swap since the war began. However, no ceasefire was reached, as Ukraine rejected Russia’s demand to retreat from territories it has not lost.

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to speak with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an effort to broker a ceasefire. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also proposed the Vatican as a neutral venue for future talks.

Shyrshyn was appointed battalion commander in July 2024. He previously drew international attention when historian Timothy Snyder shared a photo of him reading The Road to Unfreedom in a trench in 2023.