Moscow-recruited Ukrainian agents are causing a double wave: shock in the West and propaganda within Russia, says former British military analyst Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, The Telegraph reports.

In 2024, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Russia had long been waging not a covert but an open war against the countries of the Alliance. Additionally, last year’s OSCE revealed that since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has carried out approximately 150 attacks on NATO countries. These include cyberattacks on railways, hospitals, GPS systems, and water supplies.

Russia is increasingly recruiting Ukrainians for sabotage operations in the West — a tactic that allows agents to appear less suspicious while simultaneously generating propaganda benefits.

Using Ukrainians also has a psychological impact on Western audiences, who are surprised to learn that the perpetrators are not Russians, but citizens of the victimized country.

In May 2024, two Ukrainians were charged with arson at a shopping mall in Warsaw .

. In May 2025, a fire broke out at the residence of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer — the arrested suspect also turned out to be Ukrainian.

— the arrested suspect also turned out to be Ukrainian. Earlier, a 17-year-old Ukrainian in Lithuania was offered $11,000 and a used BMW to set fire to an Ikea branch.

Additionally, three Ukrainians were detained in Germany and Switzerland on suspicion of conspiring to sabotage Europe’s postal network. Experts say Russia offers not only money but also uses blackmail, for example, by threatening families.

“These are absolutely classic Russian espionage tactics,” explains Hamish de Bretton-Gordon.

In Ukraine, Russian spies are recruiting minors. According to Ukraine’s Security Service, children are first engaged in minor tasks, like taking photos or graffiti, and are then gradually led into serious sabotage of railways and energy infrastructure.

The agency warns, “unfortunately, not all (children) have time to understand that they have become victims”.