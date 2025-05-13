Support us on Patreon
Police arrest 21-year-old man for targeting Ukraine’s ally Starmer in series of London arson attacks

The arrest follows three separate fire incidents targeting properties connected to Starmer, who has positioned the UK as a key member of the “coalition of the willing” supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.
byOlena Mukhina
13/05/2025
3 minute read
Keir Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Credit: Starmer via X
London police have arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of an arson attack on the home of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, The Telegraph reports.

Keir Starmer has positioned the UK as a steadfast ally of Ukraine, pledging unwavering support to defend the country against Russian aggression. Russian officials have criticized his leadership in assembling the “coalition of the willing”, a group of Western nations supporting Ukraine, viewing it as an attempt to increase pressure on Moscow. 

On 12 May, a fire broke out at Keir Starmer’s house in North London. Counter-terrorism police are investigating the incident.

The suspect was detained on the morning of 13 May on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He is currently in custody.

The arrest relates to three separate incidents:

  • The 12 May fire in Tufnell Park, in which the attack targeted a house belonging to Keir Starmer’s family, which is currently rented out. No injuries were reported, but the front of the house was damaged. Witnesses reported a loud explosion, possibly caused by an incendiary device. 
  • The 8 May car arson on the same street, when a parked vehicle was destroyed by fire. 
  • The 11 May fire near a property in Islington. The police say it involved a property Starmer owned in the 1990s.

All three incidents are being treated as suspicious, and police are investigating whether they are linked.

London’s Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation due to the public profile of the person connected to one of the properties and potential motives behind the attacks. The suspect’s motives have not been disclosed.

Earlier, in 2024, two British men were charged with assisting Russian intelligence services following a suspected arson attack on a Ukraine-linked business in London.

The investigation alleged the involvement of the Wagner private military company, a Russian mercenary group accused of interfering in the 2016 US elections and committing numerous war crimes in Ukraine.

This year, Polish prosecutors charged two Ukrainian citizens with orchestrating the arson of the Marywilska Shopping Centre in Warsaw on 12 May 2024, allegedly acting on behalf of Russian intelligence services.

