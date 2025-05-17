Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Australia condemns 13-year Russian sentence for Oscar Jenkins in occupied Luhansk after fighting for Ukraine

Russia’s court convicted the Ukrainian Army’s soldier of “mercenary activity”, sentencing him to a maximum-security penal colony.
byYuri Zoria
17/05/2025
4 minute read
Australian national Oscar Jenkins stands in a glass cage after sentencing by a Russian kangaroo court in occupied Luhansk. Photo: "LNR" prosecutor’s office
Australian national Oscar Jenkins in a Russian kangaroo court in occupied Luhansk. Photo: “LNR” prosecutor’s office
Australia condemns 13-year Russian sentence for Oscar Jenkins in occupied Luhansk after fighting for Ukraine

Australian national Oscar Jenkins has been sentenced to 13 years in a Russian maximum-security penal colony after being convicted of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine. The sentencing was handed down on 16 May 2025 by a court in Russian-occupied Luhansk. Jenkins, 33, was captured in December 2024 and accused of fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Russia.

Australia has condemned Russia’s invasion and, since 2022, contributed nearly $1 billion in aid to Ukraine, including military training and equipment. It ranks among the top non-NATO backers and has also imposed sanctions on 1,000 Russian targets and restricted mineral exports.

Russian state prosecutors, cited by CNN, claimed Jenkins was found guilty of participating in armed conflict as a “mercenary.” The court ruled he was not entitled to prisoner-of-war protections and ordered his transfer to a “strict regime” facility.

Prosecutors stated Jenkins received between $7,400 and $10,000 monthly while serving in Ukraine—an unrealistic claim, as regular Ukrainian army soldiers receive significantly lower salaries and combat bonuses.

Russian state-run media claimed he allegedly had “fully admitted his guilt,” according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Russia treats all foreign nationals fighting for Ukraine as mercenaries, denying them POW protections under the Geneva Convention.

The presence and operations of Russian courts and other institutions is illegal in the occupied territories under Ukrainian law. 

Canberra condemns verdict, demands POW protections

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong responded to the ruling on 17 May, stating in a government-released statement quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald:

“The Australian government is appalled at the sham trial and 13-year sentence given to Australian man Oscar Jenkins.” She added: “As a full-serving member of the regular armed forces of Ukraine, Mr. Jenkins is a prisoner of war.”

Wong reiterated that Russia is obligated under international humanitarian law to treat Jenkins humanely and to recognize his POW status. She said the government is working with Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross to advocate for Jenkins’ safety and release.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking to reporters in Rome, echoed Wong’s criticism.

“Let’s be very clear. This sentence by Russia is an outrage – it is a continuation of the way they have behaved, abrogating their responsibilities,” The Sydney Morning Herald quoted him as saying.

Detention, interrogation footage spark international concern

Jenkins was shown in court standing behind glass, hands behind his back, in an image released by the prosecutor’s office of the so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic” – Russian-run occupation authorities of Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast.

According to CNN, a video circulated in December shows Oscar Jenkins with his hands tightly bound, struggling to understand questions in Russian, being struck twice during interrogation, and identifying himself in a mix of English, Ukrainian, and Russian as a soldier, a teacher in China, and a student in Australia.

The footage triggered international outrage and concerns about his treatment. In January, following unconfirmed reports that Jenkins had died in custody, the Australian government summoned the Russian ambassador. In February, new footage emerged showing Jenkins alive but frail, possibly with a broken arm.

Accusations and military deployment timeline

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Russian prosecutors alleged that Jenkins arrived in Ukraine via the Ternopil recruitment center in February 2024. He reportedly trained, received military equipment, and served in Shchurove in Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, before joining the 402nd Separate Rifle Battalion, part of Ukraine’s 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade. He was eventually captured near Makiivka, a village in western Luhansk Oblast.

Australian opposition home affairs spokesman James Paterson, also quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, called the sentencing a “sham” and a breach of international law. He expressed hope that Jenkins would be released as part of a future prisoner exchange.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!