Italy to hand Ukraine 400 battle-tested M113s—same carriers Israel still trusts in combat

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has presented a new military aid package for Ukraine to the Public Safety Committee, which includes old but effective M113 armored personnel carriers and a satellite surveillance system, il Giornale reports.

Despite their age, the M113s have proven to be maneuverable, easy-to-operate vehicles capable of saving lives on the front line.

Italy is preparing its eleventh military aid package for Ukraine. Reportedly, it will include 400 M113 armored personnel carriers and a satellite surveillance system that will be useful for planning reconnaissance operations.

The M113s, developed in the 1970s, are still in use in the armed forces of several countries, including Israel.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has already received several hundred similar vehicles from NATO, including the YPR-765 and M577 variants.

The M113s have performed well in combat: due to their mobility, ease of use, and upgrades (such as anti-drone mesh), they help transport soldiers to the front and evacuate the wounded.