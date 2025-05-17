Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Italy to hand Ukraine 400 battle-tested M113s—same carriers Israel still trusts in combat

Four hundred battle-tested M113 personnel carriers paired with sophisticated satellite surveillance capabilities are planned to be delivered to Kyiv.
byOlena Mukhina
17/05/2025
2 minute read
lithuania sends ukraine 14 m113 armored vehicles strengthen demining capabilities armoured personnel carriers dedonderbelgiumbe безымянный
M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers. Photo: dedonder.belgium.be
Italy to hand Ukraine 400 battle-tested M113s—same carriers Israel still trusts in combat

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has presented a new military aid package for Ukraine to the Public Safety Committee, which includes old but effective M113 armored personnel carriers and a satellite surveillance system, il Giornale reports. 

Despite their age, the M113s have proven to be maneuverable, easy-to-operate vehicles capable of saving lives on the front line.

Italy is preparing its eleventh military aid package for Ukraine. Reportedly, it will include 400 M113 armored personnel carriers and a satellite surveillance system that will be useful for planning reconnaissance operations.

The M113s, developed in the 1970s, are still in use in the armed forces of several countries, including Israel.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has already received several hundred similar vehicles from NATO, including the YPR-765 and M577 variants.

The M113s have performed well in combat: due to their mobility, ease of use, and upgrades (such as anti-drone mesh), they help transport soldiers to the front and evacuate the wounded.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts