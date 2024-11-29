Eng
Shahed drones scatter delayed-action grenades across Ukraine

Explosives deployed by Russian drones can detonate unexpectedly, experts caution, urging Ukrainian citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious items.
byOlena Mukhina
29/11/2024
1 minute read
UKrainian soldiers down shahed kamikaze drones
An air defense unit of Ukrainian soldiers, downing Shahed kamikaze drones. Photo: Ukraine’ General Staff
Russian troops are deploying Shahed drones that scatter dangerous munitions, which could end up anywhere across Ukraine. This threat was identified following a drone attack in the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast, a source told Texty.org.ua.

As of November 2024, Russia has significantly advanced its strategy for deploying Shahed drones, focusing on overwhelming Ukrainian air defenses. Additionally, enhancements to the drones, including the integration of thermobaric warheads and improved navigation systems, have increased their lethality and operational effectiveness.

According to the person familiar with the matter, Russian Shahed/Geran-2 strike drones drop unidentified munitions anywhere along their flight path.

A military weapons expert confirmed the evidence of such munitions but noted that their exact mechanism is still under investigation.

Such an object, resembling a bicycle handle, was dropped by a Shahed drone. It is a delayed-action grenade
Such an object, resembling a bicycle handle, was dropped by a Shahed drone. It is a delayed-action grenade. Source: Texty.org.ua

Preliminary findings indicate that the munitions are fragmentation grenades with delayed detonation, though the exact timing of their explosion remains unknown. However, two devices reportedly detonated in front of bomb disposal experts during an operation.

These dangerous objects can be left behind anywhere along the flight routes of strike unmanned aerial vehicles, which cover the entire territory of Ukraine. Experts strongly advise civilians to avoid these objects and never pick them up.

Additionally, they urge parents to warn children not to touch anything unusual they find on the street and to steer clear of any objects lying on the ground.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

