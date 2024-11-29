Shahed drones scatter delayed-action grenades across Ukraine

Russian troops are deploying Shahed drones that scatter dangerous munitions, which could end up anywhere across Ukraine. This threat was identified following a drone attack in the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast, a source told Texty.org.ua.

As of November 2024, Russia has significantly advanced its strategy for deploying Shahed drones, focusing on overwhelming Ukrainian air defenses. Additionally, enhancements to the drones, including the integration of thermobaric warheads and improved navigation systems, have increased their lethality and operational effectiveness.

According to the person familiar with the matter, Russian Shahed/Geran-2 strike drones drop unidentified munitions anywhere along their flight path.

A military weapons expert confirmed the evidence of such munitions but noted that their exact mechanism is still under investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the munitions are fragmentation grenades with delayed detonation, though the exact timing of their explosion remains unknown. However, two devices reportedly detonated in front of bomb disposal experts during an operation.

These dangerous objects can be left behind anywhere along the flight routes of strike unmanned aerial vehicles, which cover the entire territory of Ukraine. Experts strongly advise civilians to avoid these objects and never pick them up.

Additionally, they urge parents to warn children not to touch anything unusual they find on the street and to steer clear of any objects lying on the ground.

