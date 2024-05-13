Eng
Zelensky says “brutal fighting” takes place in the Kharkiv’s border villages, warned about Russian information operations

According to the DeepState map, Russian troops managed to occupy nearly 107 square kilometers of land in the northern Kharkiv region on the first days of the offensive, although a significant part of this area was already in the grey zone before the offensive started.
byBohdan Ben
13/05/2024
2 minute read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: office of the president
In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians not to succumb to emotions and rumors and to trust the Armed Forces, as Russia uses fear to further its goals.

“Russian information operations always fuel Russian ground operations. The occupier feeds on lies and the fear that follows those lies. Defensive battles are never easy, and they always become more complicated when the enemy manages to exploit fear,” Zelensky stated.

The President emphasized the importance of not getting carried away by emotions or sensational headlines, verifying information, and seeking facts rather than rumors. He stressed the need to trust the Ukrainian Armed Forces, assuring that the soldiers know how to act and that the government is working with partners and domestic weapons manufacturers to ensure they have the necessary means to do so.

He also confirmed that fierce defensive battles continue in a large part of our border villages of Kharkiv Oblast, admitting the enemy has entered several settlements and is trying to entrench there.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi described the situation in Kharkiv as “significantly aggravated,” with fighting taking place in border areas along the state border with Russia. Despite the challenges, Syrskyi emphasized that the Armed Forces are doing everything possible to maintain defensive lines and positions while inflicting losses on the enemy.

As was reported, Russia started its long-anticipated Kharkiv offensive on 10 May 2024, attempting to inflict a flank attack on Ukraine’s defensive lines and advance towards the Ukrainian second-largest city, Kharkiv.

According to the DeepState map, Russian troops managed to occupy nearly 107 square kilometers of land in the northern Kharkiv region on the first days of the offensive, although a significant part of this area was already in the grey zone before the offensive started.

Russia's 2024 Kharkiv offensive
Russia’s 2024 Kharkiv offensive. DeepState

