Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian F-16 training underway in Romania

Ukrainian pilots have arrived in Romania and commenced training on F-16 fighter jets. This development comes amid increasing concerns over Russian threats to NATO aircraft.
byOlena Mukhina
12/09/2024
2 minute read
economist limited f-16 numbers ukraine hinder immediate effect battlefield f-16s screenshot from video president volodymyr zelenskyy's speech ukraine's air force day 4 august 2024 знімок екрану з 2024-08-04 15-40-55
F-16s in Ukraine. Screenshot from the video of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech on the Ukraine’s Air Force Day, 4 August 2024.
Ukrainian F-16 training underway in Romania

Ukrainian pilots arrived in Romania to begin training on F-16 fighter jets “a few days ago” and have already started their training, according to Digi24.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the start of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in Romania after a conversation with his Romanian counterpart Angel Tîlvăr.

It marks the first time Ukrainian pilots will train on Western fighter jets in Romania. A group of pilots arrived “just a few days ago” and has already started training at the Borcea Air Base in Călărași County. The Ukrainians are expected to begin flight training by October 2024.

According to the media outlet, the Ukrainian pilots will be flying F-16s provided to Romania by the Netherlands, which is intended to alleviate concerns over Russian threats to destroy NATO planes that may fly into Ukraine.

“On average, training pilots on F-16 jets takes six months, so we expect the pilots who recently arrived in Romania to return to Ukraine at the beginning of next year,” the publication stated.

Until now, there have been no reports of Ukrainian pilots training on F-16s in Romania—in fact, as recently as last month, Romania officially denied that such training was taking place, writes Ukrainska Pravda. 

Previously, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that the Netherlands was providing technical equipment and materials for Ukrainian F-16s, along with air-to-air missiles to protect Ukraine’s airspace.

Netherlands to supply F-16 equipment and air-to-air missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense

F-16 aircraft require auxiliary materials and spare parts for maintenance; otherwise, they cannot operate. The defense minister said the Netherlands will supply equipment worth €80 million. The package will include a significant amount of spare parts, generators, vehicles, essential maintenance materials, specialized tools, and more.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts