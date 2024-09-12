Ukrainian F-16 training underway in Romania

Ukrainian pilots arrived in Romania to begin training on F-16 fighter jets “a few days ago” and have already started their training, according to Digi24.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the start of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in Romania after a conversation with his Romanian counterpart Angel Tîlvăr.

It marks the first time Ukrainian pilots will train on Western fighter jets in Romania. A group of pilots arrived “just a few days ago” and has already started training at the Borcea Air Base in Călărași County. The Ukrainians are expected to begin flight training by October 2024.

According to the media outlet, the Ukrainian pilots will be flying F-16s provided to Romania by the Netherlands, which is intended to alleviate concerns over Russian threats to destroy NATO planes that may fly into Ukraine.

“On average, training pilots on F-16 jets takes six months, so we expect the pilots who recently arrived in Romania to return to Ukraine at the beginning of next year,” the publication stated.

Until now, there have been no reports of Ukrainian pilots training on F-16s in Romania—in fact, as recently as last month, Romania officially denied that such training was taking place, writes Ukrainska Pravda.

Previously, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that the Netherlands was providing technical equipment and materials for Ukrainian F-16s, along with air-to-air missiles to protect Ukraine’s airspace.

F-16 aircraft require auxiliary materials and spare parts for maintenance; otherwise, they cannot operate. The defense minister said the Netherlands will supply equipment worth €80 million. The package will include a significant amount of spare parts, generators, vehicles, essential maintenance materials, specialized tools, and more.

