Netherlands to help Ukraine win the war, prime minister says

On 3 January, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said he had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he promised to provide military aid to Ukraine to help defeat Russia.

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed the risk of escalation at the front and the potential challenges and Ukraine’s defense needs.

“Ukraine has held its own against Russia’s barbaric invasion for almost a year now. The months ahead are crucial. I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him that the Netherlands will do everything it can to help Ukraine not only defend itself but also win the war,” Mark Rutte said on Twitter.

