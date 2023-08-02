Pentagon sends military aid to Moldova to bolster defense capabilities

The US delivered military aid to Moldova as part of the modernization process of the Moldovan military, the US Embassy in Moldova announced.

As per officials, it comes as part of the agreed-upon defense support since 2019 and is part of the regular deliveries made under this agreement.

“Over the last 31 years, through the United States European Command, the US government has provided more than $123 million in military assistance, training, and education, along with over $36 million in humanitarian aid, in response to requests from Moldova’s current and previous governments,” the embassy said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Moldovan Defense Ministry said the aid package forms part of the ongoing efforts to modernize the country’s military and enhance its defense capabilities.

This move comes when concerns from the pro-Western government in Chisinau about potential threats from Russia are increasing, particularly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Additionally, the region of Transnistria, located within Moldova, has been under Russian occupation since the Transnistrian War, which took place from 1990 to 1992. This has added to the mounting concerns about potential threats.

In February, Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned of a possible coup by Moscow aimed at overthrowing the current leadership. Meanwhile, Moldova expelled several Russian diplomats and embassy staff in July because, according to some investigations, the Russian government used the Russian embassy in Chisinau for intelligence gathering.

Such events underscore the significance of military aid from the US to Moldova in bolstering the nation’s defense capabilities against potential threats.

Read also: