Ukraine and Moldova will construct a new bridge between countries across Dniester

byBohdan Ben
31/07/2023
1 minute read
Dnister river in the area of Yampil. Open source.
Ukraine and Moldova will construct a new bridge connecting the two countries across the Dnister River. The bridge will be 641 meters long to connect the Ukrainian city of Yampil and the Moldovan border village of Cosauti.

The Moldovan parliament ratified an agreement between the governments of Moldova and Ukraine on the construction of a bridge across the Dnister, Moldovan outlet Newsmaker informed. Currently, a ferry operates there across Dnister.

According to the project, Ukraine’s government will finance the bridge’s technical design and its construction on its territory, and the government of Moldova will do the same on its own.

According to the State Road Administration of Moldova, the length of the bridge will be 641 meters. It will have two traffic lanes, two safety lanes, two bike paths, two pedestrian paths, and an overpass of about 667 meters on the Ukrainian side. The height of the supports in some parts of the bridge will reach 40 meters. About 5,000 vehicles will be able to cross it per day. The bridge is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

