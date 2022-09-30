Ukrainian military liberate Drobysheve near Lyman, Donetsk Oblast – media

Liberated Drobysheve on the DeepState interactive map. 

On the afternoon of 30 September, the Ukrainian paratroopers shared a video from the village of Drobysheve north of the city of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast. The battles for Drobysheve last for several days. Now, the soldiers report in the video that Drobysheve has been liberated from Russian invaders:

The narrator says in the video:

“So today, September 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine – namely the 81st Separate Aeromobile Brigade – liberated the settlement of Drobysheve. Glory to Ukraine!”

“Glory to heroes!”

“Glory to the air assault troops!”

“Glory! Glory! Glory!”

Earlier today the liberation of Yampil was confirmed – the town southeast of Lyman:

Ukrainian troops liberate Yampil, Donetsk Oblast – media

Also, the Ukrainian and Russian sources reported that the Ukrainian troops enveloped the Russian forces at Lyman:

Russian troops encircled at Lyman, Donetsk Oblast: UPDATED

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
