Liberated Drobysheve on the DeepState interactive map.

On the afternoon of 30 September, the Ukrainian paratroopers shared a video from the village of Drobysheve north of the city of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast. The battles for Drobysheve last for several days. Now, the soldiers report in the video that Drobysheve has been liberated from Russian invaders:

Ukrainian military liberate Drobysheve near Lyman, Donetsk Oblast – media Drobysheve lies north of Lyman, which was reportedly enveloped by the Ukrainian troops earlier today.https://t.co/erw6lkExYa

📹https://t.co/DIIlFIHRmI pic.twitter.com/IGbVRVATuA — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 30, 2022

The narrator says in the video:

“So today, September 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine – namely the 81st Separate Aeromobile Brigade – liberated the settlement of Drobysheve. Glory to Ukraine!” “Glory to heroes!” “Glory to the air assault troops!” “Glory! Glory! Glory!”

Earlier today the liberation of Yampil was confirmed – the town southeast of Lyman:

Also, the Ukrainian and Russian sources reported that the Ukrainian troops enveloped the Russian forces at Lyman: