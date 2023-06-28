Russian shelling attack on northeastern Kharkiv Oblast kills three civilians, injures one

People killed in a Russian mortar attack on Vovchanski Khutory, Kharkiv Oblast, on 27 June 2023. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor Office

According to Kharkiv National Police, on 28 June, Russian troops fired mortars at the village of Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast’s Chuhuiv district, eastern Ukraine, killing three local residents on the spot.

Earlier that morning, Russian troops used multiple rocket launchers to shell Kurylivka village in Kupiansk district of the same region, injuring a 69-year-old local woman, Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast reported.

In the past 24 hours, Russian attacks have killed at least 15 people and injured at least 66 in several oblasts of Ukraine.

At least 11 people were killed and 56 injured in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, in a Russian missile attack on 27 June, Ukraine’s Emergency Service reported. According to the Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, one person was killed in Horlivka district.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one civilian was killed and nine injured in Russian shelling of frontline villages, Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Military Administration, said.

