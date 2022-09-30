Ukrainian troops liberate Yampil, Donetsk Oblast – media

Ukrainian troops liberate Yampil, Donetsk Oblast – media

Ukrainian soldier in Yampil, Donetsk Oblast. Photo: screenshot from a video. 

Latest news Ukraine

A video that emerged today on several Ukrainian Telegram channels, features a Ukrainian soldier standing in the foreground of the Yampil educational complex – the local school – and saying, “So, kitties, Yampil is ours.”

Yampil has been an important node in the Russian defense line in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The liberation of Yampil hasn’t yet been officially confirmed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Update: Ukrainian troops also liberated the village of Shadryholove north of Lyman yesterday:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags