Ukrainian troops liberate Yampil, Donetsk Oblast – media

Ukrainian soldier in Yampil, Donetsk Oblast. Photo: screenshot from a video.

A video that emerged today on several Ukrainian Telegram channels, features a Ukrainian soldier standing in the foreground of the Yampil educational complex – the local school – and saying, “So, kitties, Yampil is ours.”

Today's video confirms that the Ukrainian troops have liberated Yampil, Donetsk Oblast – the town southeast of Lyman 📹https://t.co/q1jxC3M2dE pic.twitter.com/znamIjZvDP — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 30, 2022

Yampil has been an important node in the Russian defense line in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The liberation of Yampil hasn’t yet been officially confirmed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Update: Ukrainian troops also liberated the village of Shadryholove north of Lyman yesterday: