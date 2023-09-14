Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukrainian air defenses destroy 17/22 Shahed drones Russia used to attack Ukraine

Russia launched another nighttime aerial attack on Ukraine using Shahed-type drones, resulting in minor damage but no reported casualties, with the majority shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, officials say.
byYuri Zoria
14/09/2023
2 minute read
A detached home in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged by wreckage of a downed Shahed “kamikaze” drone. Photo: Telegram/Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Overnight into 14 September, Russia launched 22 one-way attack Shahed-type drones targeting locations in northern, central, and southern Ukraine. Air defenses shot down 17 of them, as per Ukraine’s Air Force. Local authorities reported only minor damage from the attack.

The Air Force says the drone attack targeted Makolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts.

“On the night of 14 September 2023, from 21.00 to 02.30, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with several groups of Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from three directions: Cape Chauda (Crimea); Yeysk, Kursk (Russia),” the Ukrainian Air Force wrote, adding that air defenses units destroyed 17 of those  “kamikaze” drones.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported that three drones were downed in the skies of the oblast.

The administration says the wreckage of one of them crashed in Nikopol’s district’s Pershotravneve hromada, “partially destroying” a detached home, and damaging six more homes, right outbuildings, and three cars, but causing no casualties.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast authorities say Russians used five UAVs to attack Trudove in the region’s south.

“Local residents were not injured, but outbuildings and storage facilities were damaged,” the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration wrote.

The Administration of northern Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast reported that local territorial defense forces destroyed one Shahed.

Meanwhile, the Mykolaiv Oblast authorities say local air defenses destroyed eight Shahed drones in the region, referring to the Operational Command South.

