Ukraine FM on Taurus missiles delivery: “decision-making process within Germany is moving forward”

On 11 September, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

During the meeting, Kuleba and Burbock discussed the development of bilateral relations, the expansion of the coalition in support of Ukraine’s “peace formula,” new ways to export grain, and the providing of additional weapons, including the strengthening of air defense and the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles.

“We discussed in detail the supply of German long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Today we have a better understanding of the process of making the final decision by the German government. For its part, Ukraine is ready to do everything necessary to speed it up. Following the talks, I can say that the option of providing these missiles remains open, and the decision-making process within Germany is moving forward,” Kuleba said.

Ukraine expects the German government’s decision to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles, enabling Ukrainian forces to hit Russian positions at a distance of up to 500 kilometers.

In May, Ukraine applied for German Taurus cruise missiles, but the German government has still not agreed, raising concerns about possible Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.

“Ukraine needs Taurus missiles to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, to expedite the liberation of its territories, and to hasten the end of the war.” This could allow them to “reach the Russian occupation forces on Ukrainian soil well beyond the front lines, disrupt their logistics, and destroy command centers and ammunition depots,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told BILD, commenting on the German government’s concerns.

