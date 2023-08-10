Baltic states and Poland accuse Belarus leader of supporting Russian aggression on Ukraine

Poland and the Baltic nations asserted on Wednesday that Belarus’ president is a collaborator and backer of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

In a collective declaration issued to commemorate the third anniversary of the disputed 2020 Belarusian presidential elections, the foreign ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania stated, “Alexander Lukashenka, the President of Belarus, clung to power through manipulated presidential elections.”

“On 9 August 2020, three years ago, Alexander Lukashenka declared himself the victor of the manipulated presidential election, thereby disregarding the democratic aspirations and rights of the Belarusian populace,” the statement emphasized.

The manipulated elections were followed by widespread internal suppression, involvement in war crimes and acts of aggression, the erosion of Belarus’ sovereignty, and the destabilization of the regional landscape, the declaration added.

It further asserted, “Since February 2022, the Lukashenka regime has been collaborating and directly supporting Russia’s unprovoked and unwarranted aggression against Ukraine.”

The statement also contended that Belarus continues to orchestrate and contribute to actions that facilitate the illicit entry of third-country nationals across the EU’s external borders.

The declaration urged the prompt and unconditional release and rehabilitation of all individuals imprisoned for political reasons and demanded a halt to oppression and involvement in Russia’s war with Ukraine.