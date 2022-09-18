Spain sent 5 transport planes with ammunition to Ukraine

Spain sent 5 transport planes with ammunition for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine. “These deliveries are example of determined and constant support of Ukrainian people by Spain for a long time,” Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said at the airfield, General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reports.

Besides, Spain sent 20 trucks of winter uniforms in a response to Ukrainian authorities’ calls for them.

