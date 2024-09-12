Lithuania: We want to buy short-range SAMs for Ukraine

President of Lithuania Gytanas Nauseda has said that his state expects a “positive decision” on the acquisition of short-range surface-to-air missile systems (SAMs) for Ukraine in the near future.

This announcement underscores Lithuania’s role as a key ally in strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, which is crucial for protecting civilian infrastructure and military assets. Moreover, it reflects a broader trend of support from smaller NATO countries, potentially influencing larger allies to expand their assistance.

The President of Lithuania said this at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 12 September, as reported by European Pravda.

Nauseda noted that since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with 647 million euros in security assistance and has also pledged to allocate 0.25 percent of GDP, or about 190 million euros, annually for this purpose.

“We are also studying the possibility of acquiring short-range surface-to-air missile systems for Ukrainian air defense systems. I hope that within two or three weeks we will get a positive result and we will be able to transfer these systems to the Ukrainians,” he added.

The Lithuanian president also noted that his country would invest 10 million euros in the production of the Ukrainian long-range weapon “Palianytsia” and was also interested in cooperation in the manufacture of maritime drones.

“Lithuania will continue to work with allies to mobilize support for Ukraine in the future. Both at the European Council and NATO meetings, I always emphasize that the assistance should be increased, as the current volume and speed of its provision are insufficient,” Nauseda stressed.

In addition, he said that the West should hand over long-range missiles, fighter jets and air defense systems to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Related: