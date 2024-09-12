Russian drones terrorize Kherson civilians with “human safari”

Two years after liberation, Kherson faces a new threat: relentless drone attacks from Russian forces across the Dnipro River. Unlike conventional shelling, these strikes offer no warning, leaving civilians with no time to seek shelter.

“This isn’t war; it’s terror,” says Svitlana, a local who encounters Russian drones daily. “They’re deliberately targeting civilians.”

Eyewitnesses describe the drones as giant, buzzing bumblebees hovering just 10 meters overhead. These unmanned aircraft carry makeshift explosives, sometimes as small as a soda can, suspended beneath them. These unmanned hunters descend with an ominous hiss, their strikes often fatal.

Since the start of summer, Kherson’s residents have endured this aerial threat. Ukraine urgently needs more weapons to counter these attacks and protect its citizens.

