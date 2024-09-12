Eng
Ukrainian church leader warns: Russia’s War targets Germany and Europe

During a powerful address in Berlin, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, called Russia’s war against Ukraine a direct threat to Germany, Europe, and the democratic world. He urged swift, decisive action, emphasizing the broader implications of Russia’s aggression for Europe’s stability.
12/09/2024
The Father and Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, at the St. Nicholas Parish in Berlin on September 9, 2024. Credit: ugcc.ua
The Father and Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, during his visit to Berlin, said that Russia’s war against Ukraine is a war against Germany, all of Europe, and the entire democratic order.

The leader of the Greek Catholic Church noted that Ukraine is approaching the thousandth day of Russia’s all-out war, which has to be stopped.

“A thousand days of air raid sirens across the country. A thousand days of bloody carnage, terror, and deaths. Ten years have passed since the first act of aggression — the annexation of Crimea and the beginning of the war in Donbas,” Sviatoslav told German church representatives and politicians.

This war, he said, has turned into a marathon in which Ukrainians must constantly run at a sprinter’s pace to avoid being defeated.

“I ask you to run with us — swiftly, decisively, and fearlessly,” said Sviatoslav in Berlin.

The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church stressed that he came to the German capital “not to complain or express grievances.”

“I desire to bring hope, encourage you, and share the source of our strength and resilience. We have a task that we must accomplish together because the genocides of Hitler and Stalin cannot be allowed to repeat,” he stressed.

According to Sviatoslav, there can be no doubt about Russia’s genocidal intentions against Ukraine. In his speech, he claimed that “the pandemic of war has engulfed the entire Russian society.”

“The collective Putin is millions of accomplices. The ideology of evil does not hide that its goal is the destruction of Ukrainians and the final ‘solution of the Ukrainian question.'”

The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church emphasized that Ukraine is not Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s only target.

“One of Putin’s ultimate goals is to destabilize Germany and all of Europe by any means possible, including demographic and ethnic cleansing.

His invasion of Ukraine has forced eight million refugees to flee to the European Union. He intends to further depopulate our country through broader, virtually total, occupation, which could force at least another ten million refugees to flee to the EU.

One can only imagine the impact this will have on Germany. Ukrainians are paying a high price to prevent this,” said Sviatoslav.

He stressed that neither the world’s democracies nor the church should support a peace that accepts aggression as a successful method of seizing the sovereign territory of another country.

Speaking about a potential peace deal, Sviatoslav noted that Ukraine needs and deeply desires true, just, and lasting peace, not an illusory ceasefire, in which Russia seeks to destroy the country when it gathers necessary resources for another attack.

