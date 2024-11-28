Japan grants Ukraine $235 million for education and entrepreneurship projects

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reports receiving $235 million in concessional financing from Japan through two World Bank projects: Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Entrepreneurship (RISE) and Learning and Resilience in Education under Crisis in Ukraine (LEARN).

Japan has emerged as a significant supporter of Ukraine amid the war with Russia, providing substantial humanitarian and financial aid. As of early 2024, Tokyo has pledged over $12 billion in assistance, focusing on non-lethal military supplies, humanitarian relief, and infrastructure recovery to Kyiv. Japan has also implemented a series of sanctions against Russia, freezing assets on over 1,000 individuals and entities, including financial institutions and military-related organizations, while banning exports to specific Russian firms involved in the war effort.

Under the RISE project, Japan provided a $130 million loan to address critical challenges hindering the private sector’s resilience, growth, and sustainable development.

An additional $105 million was secured under the LEARN project in 2024, supporting in-person schooling through subsidies for shelters and school buses. The primary goal of LEARN is to enhance the educational process in Ukraine and ensure safe conditions for teachers and students.

These projects use the Program-for-Results (PforR) financing instrument, which disburses funds upon meeting specific criteria. By the end of 2024, Ukraine plans to secure an additional $120 million under RISE and $95 million under LEARN.

Since February 2022, Japan’s budgetary support for Ukraine through World Bank mechanisms has reached nearly $6 billion.

