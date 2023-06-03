G7 and like-minded countries should maintain sanctions against Russia until its aggression ends – Japan’s FM Hayashi

On 2 June, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan and like-minded countries must be united and maintain sanctions on Russia until it ends its aggression in Ukraine, according to Reuters.
“Judging from the situation and especially what Russia is saying and doing, I think it’s important that the G7 and like-minded countries still remain united and continue severe sanctions against Russia,” Hayashi told a press conference.
He hopes sanctions would encourage Russia to put an “end its aggression as soon as possible so that we can reach the phase that we can use the dialogue and peace talks.”
Read also:
- US to announce new sanctions on Russia, Blinken says
- Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada approves 50-year sanctions on Iran
- Zelenskyy proposes imposing sectoral sanctions against Iran for 50 years – Ukrinform
- Georgian Prime Minister confirms refusal to impose sanctions against Russia