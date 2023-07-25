Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Romania joins G7 security arrangements for Ukraine

byIryna Voichuk
25/07/2023
Flags of Romania and Ukraine. Image by UkrInform
Romania decided to join the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu informs US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a telephone conversation about Romania’s decision to join the G7 security arrangements for Ukraine, Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to Romania”s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Odobescu and Blinken also discussed the consequences of Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the grain deal.

Odobescu presented the measures already taken by Romania, as well as those envisaged in the short and medium term, to maintain transit capacity for agricultural products from Ukraine.

Earlier, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden welcomed the G7 declaration of security commitments for Ukraine and announced their readiness to contribute to its long-term security.

Framework for Ukraine’s security guarantees: main points of G7’s declaration

