Kosovo joins G7 security arrangements for Ukraine

Kosovo decided to join the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti wrote on his Twitter.

Kurti shared the document and noted that “ensuring victory for Ukraine – and holding Russia’s leaders accountable for their crimes – is essential to the preservation of peace and democracy.”

The Republic of Kosova joins the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine. Ensuring victory for Ukraine—and holding Russia's leaders accountable for their crimes—is essential to the preservation of peace and democracy. Kosova stands ready to contribute to these efforts.

The document states that “Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine remains a threat to international peace and security” and “the toll exacted thus far – in terms of human life, economic stagnation, and environmental devastation – has been catastrophic for the Ukrainian people.”

On 17 August, the Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – joined the Group of Seven’s (G7) declaration of support for Ukraine.

The declaration is intended to formalize security commitments and agreements and to underline the G7’s determination to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

The joint agreement sets out a multilateral framework aimed at:

1. Ensuring a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine through continued provision of security assistance, modern military equipment, and supporting Ukraine’s cyber defense initiatives.

security assistance and modern military equipment, across land, air, and sea domains – prioritizing air defense, artillery and long-range fires, armored vehicles, and other key capabilities, such as combat air, and by promoting increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners;

support to further develop Ukraine’s defense industrial base;

training and training exercises for Ukrainian forces;

intelligence sharing and cooperation;

support for cyber defense, security, and resilience initiatives, including to address hybrid threats.

2. Strengthening Ukraine’s economic stability and resilience, including its energy security.

3. Providing technical and financial support for Ukraine’s immediate needs due to Russia’s war and enabling Ukraine to continue implementing effective reform agendas.

