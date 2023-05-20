Russia must withdraw from all of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory — G7 statement

G7 leaders reaffirm the need to liberate Crimea

Ahead of their meeting in Japan, G7 leaders issued a statement underlining their support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, urging Russia to withdraw from the entire internationally recognized territory of Ukraine and stating that a just peace cannot happen without this. This includes Crimea, the peninsula that some officials have been warning Ukraine against retaking.

“We urge Russia to stop its ongoing aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops and military equipment from the entire internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Russia started this war and can end this war. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine constitutes a violation of international law, in particular the UN Charter. We reiterate our firm rejection of Russia’s illegal attempts to acquire Ukrainian territory by force. We underline that a just peace cannot be realized without the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment, and this must be included in any call for peace,” a copy of the statement shared by the White House said.

The statement is important in light of reports that some Western politicians are discouraging Ukraine from liberating the peninsula, which Russia had occupied in 2014.

At the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, leaders also:

Reaffirmed commitment to stand against Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, condemning the violation of the United Nations Charter.

Announced new measures to counter Russia’s actions, including further sanctions and support for Ukraine in the form of financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic aid.

Expressed deep concern over Russia’s seizure of the Zaporizhzhyia Nuclear Power Plant and stressed the need for nuclear safety and security, supporting the International Atomic Energy Agency’s efforts.

Committed to continuing security assistance, recovery, and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, and imposing coordinated sanctions to undermine Russia’s capacity to wage its war.

Agreed to restrict Russia’s access to their economies and technology, while shielding agricultural, medical, and humanitarian products.

Taking steps to limit Russia’s financial resources and revenue from energy and commodities.

Welcomed Ukraine’s efforts to combat corruption and encouraged continued implementation of effective reform.

Acknowledged Ukraine’s crucial role in the European Political Community.

Emphasized holding Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities, supporting efforts of international mechanisms, such as the International Criminal Court.

Called for justice for victims of unlawful deportation and transfer.

Expressed intent to ensure that Russia pays for the long-term reconstruction of Ukraine, welcoming the establishment of a Registry of Damages.

Tags: Crimea, G7