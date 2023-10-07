Explosions reported in Dzhankoy, occupied Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the interception of a Ukrainian missile targeting the occupied Crimea, while social media reports suggest an incident in Dzhankoi.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Telegram channel “Krymskiy Veter,” the statement indicated that around 18:00 local time on Saturday, Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted the territory of the occupied peninsula with a “converted into a strike variant” anti-aircraft missile from the S-200 air defense system.

Local TG channels report explosions in Dzhankoi, occupied Crimea. Dzhankoi, in northern Crimea, is a key road and rail hub, as well as one of two most important airfields in the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Reportedly, the anti-aircraft defense of the Russian forces successfully intercepted the Ukrainian missile.

In response to the incident, air raid alarms were sounded in Sevastopol, and sirens were reported at the Dzhankoi aerodrome, as mentioned in social media posts.

“Krymskiy Veter,” citing an unnamed source, also reported an unspecified “arrival” in Dzhankoi. Additionally, reports of a loud explosion were made from the Chornomorsk, Krasnoperekopsk, and Dzhankoi districts, with an observed inversion trail in the missile’s wake.