Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says Russia hit rock bottom after invasion of Ukraine

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said that Moscow’s forces must be held accountable for war crimes committed in Ukraine and has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of destroying Russia’s future, Meduza writes.

He claimed Russia had hit “rock bottom” when it started the war and could only recover after toppling Putin’s dictatorship and reimbursing Ukraine for the damage inflicted during the war.

Navalny has also released a plan which includes 15 principles of his political platform on the ongoing Russia offensive.

He said Russia’s defeat on the battlefield was “inevitable” and that Moscow had to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and recognize its 1991 borders, including Crimea.

Earlier, the opposition leader was criticized for his position on the occupied peninsula. In 2014, Navalny stated that Crimea is “de facto Russian.” Answering a question about Crimea, he said: “Is Crimea a sandwich or what? To pass it back and forth?”

In response to his statements, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, said that “the sandwich will be returned not bitten but fresh and in good condition.”

Tags: Crimea, Russia, Ukraine