Russia launches 37 drones across Ukraine, targeting infrastructure of private companies in Vinnytsia

Ukrainian air defense successfully neutralized 18 of 37 Russian drones launched overnight, preventing widespread damage.
09/12/2024
Mobile fire group of Ukraine's air defense
Mobile fire group of Ukraine’s air defense. Photo: General Staff
Russian forces launched 37 drones against Ukraine overnight into 9 December, targeting multiple oblasts and causing infrastructure damage, according to the Air Force morning report.

The Ukrainian air defense intercepted 18 Russian drones across nine oblasts.

The Air Force reported that during the drone attack, the falling of shot-down drones damaged infrastructure of several private companies in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Cherkasy Governor Ihor Taburets said that the local air defense forces destroyed six Russian drones over the oblast’s sky, with no reported infrastructure consequences.

In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted Nikopilshchyna with heavy artillery. Governor Serhii Lysak said an attack on the Marhanets community, though no casualties were reported.

Russian military activity also shelled the Nikopil and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight of 9 December. The attacks involved heavy artillery, drone-dropped ammunition, and kamikaze drones. In the Velykomykhailivka community of Synelnykove district, a vehicle was damaged.

