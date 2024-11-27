Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack in occupied Crimea

Russian occupation authorities claimed air defense operations against a Ukrainian drone attack in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, on the morning of 27 November, according to local Telegram channels and occupation administration sources.

The incident highlights ongoing Ukrainian military efforts in the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, which has been under Russian control since 2014. Defense forces have consistently targeted military airbases, from which Russia launch missiles on Ukraine.

The monitoring Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported initial explosions. Russian air defense systems were active at the Belbek airfield and in the Inkerman district.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the self-proclaimed head of the occupation administration, said that military forces were repelling an attack by Ukrainian forces.

According to local channels, Ukrainian defense forces are reportedly conducting a combined strike using a group of drones, Neptune missiles, and S-200 missiles.

Razvozhayev claimed that two aerial targets were shot down over the water area near Kacha, with missile fragments observed near Orlivka along the Kachinsky highway.

Accordign to local Telegram channels, there were many air defense missile launches and explosions in Sevastopol. Pro-Russian sources reported air defense activities in multiple locations, including Yevpatoria and Saky.

The Crimean Peninsula has been transformed into a massive military base by Russian forces, surrounded by air defense systems. Ukrainian defense forces have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to strike strategic locations, with local partisans providing crucial intelligence support.

Russian occupation forces concern about the potential targeting of the Crimean Bridge, the illegally constructed bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland.

