Ukraine urges Syria’s new leadership to sever ties with Moscow as Assad’s regime collapses

Ukraine urges Syria’s future leadership to reconsider ties with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s regime after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, which was supported by Moscow, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Syrian government collapsed on 8 December, ending the Assad family’s 50-year rule as opposition forces entered Damascus after a 10-day offensive. This is a major setback for Russia, whose decade-long support for Assad secured access to the Tartus port and Khmeimim airbase, and for Iran, which also relied on Syria for regional operations.

“We call on Syria’s next leadership to review its relations with the Putin regime, which has caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Syrian citizens, including innocent women and children. We are convinced that Syria’s long-term security depends on ending Russia’s presence in the country. Everywhere Russian military or mercenaries are present, they bring only death, destruction, instability, and lawlessness,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The agency stated that Ukraine hopes that Syria will become a state that respects international law, including Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The country cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June 2022 after Assad’s regime recognized the so-called “independence” of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories. This recognition acted as a pseudo-legal prelude to Russia’s claimed annexation of these regions, which Syria also endorsed.

“This will pave the way for restoring bilateral relations and a comprehensive political dialogue between Kyiv and Damascus,” the ministry added.

Hadi al-Bahra, head of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, announced on 8 December the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which had ruled Syria for 24 years.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha noted that the collapse of the regime in Syria demonstrates that Putin always betrays those who rely on him.

