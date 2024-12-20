Ukraine intercepts 40 of 65 drones, 5 ballistic missiles in Russian attack

Russian forces conducted widespread attacks across Ukraine on 20 December, resulting in seven fatalities and 34 injuries, according to regional authorities.

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 40 out of 65 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, along with five ballistic missiles identified as either Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 variants. Twenty more drones were reported as lost across Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

Russian morning missile strikes on Kyiv resulted in one death and left 10 people injured, with significant damage reported throughout the city. The Air Force confirmed that “all five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles directed at Kyiv” were intercepted. Russia launched the missiles from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk oblasts.

Kherson faced what Governor Oleksandr Prokudin described as “a large-scale attack” targeting residential areas and infrastructure, resulting in two fatalities and 10 injuries.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said about four deaths across three locationsib the oblast. There were also three injuries recorded.

The attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast resulted in six injuries, including a 15-year-old girl, following a missile strike on a residential building, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported two women, aged 46 and 54, were injured in attacks on the villages of Cheremushne and Dvorichna. A separate strike near Kupiansk injured three more people and damaged 12 houses and a Nova Poshta postal facility.

