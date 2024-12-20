Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine intercepts 40 of 65 drones, 5 ballistic missiles in Russian attack

A series of Russian strikes across Ukraine killed seven people and wounded 34 others, with attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in multiple cities.
byMaria Tril
20/12/2024
2 minute read
attack on kyiv
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the morning of 20 December. Credit: State Emergency
Ukraine intercepts 40 of 65 drones, 5 ballistic missiles in Russian attack

Russian forces conducted widespread attacks across Ukraine on 20 December, resulting in seven fatalities and 34 injuries, according to regional authorities.

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 40 out of 65 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, along with five ballistic missiles identified as either Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 variants. Twenty more drones were reported as lost across Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

 Russian morning missile strikes on Kyiv resulted in one death and left 10 people injured, with significant damage reported throughout the city. The Air Force confirmed that “all five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles directed at Kyiv” were intercepted. Russia launched the missiles from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk oblasts.

Kherson faced what Governor Oleksandr Prokudin described as “a large-scale attack” targeting residential areas and infrastructure, resulting in two fatalities and 10 injuries.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said about four deaths across three locationsib the oblast. There were also three injuries recorded.

The attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast resulted in six injuries, including a 15-year-old girl, following a missile strike on a residential building, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported two women, aged 46 and 54, were injured in attacks on the villages of Cheremushne and Dvorichna. A separate strike near Kupiansk injured three more people and damaged 12 houses and a Nova Poshta postal facility.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts