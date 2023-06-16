Ukraine destroyed all 12 Russian missiles sent in morning attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian air defenses shot down six cruise missiles, six Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and two reconnaissance UAVs in a Russian attack on 11:00 on 16 June, the Air Force command reported.

Two people were injured by missile wreckage: one 82-year-old woman and a car driver, the Office of the Prosecutor General said. It added that in one of the raions of Kyiv Oblast, residential buildings and stores are damaged.

Photos: Prosecutor General’s Office

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that it had fully repelled a Russian drone attack on Ukraine, saying it had destroyed two Iranian Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs in south-Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast, one Russian Lancet attack drone, an Orlan-10, Orlan-30, a Zala and one UAV of an unidentified type.

In a historic first, Ukraine shot down a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, touted by Russia as unstoppable, on 6 May, with the help of a US-made Patriot air defense system. The Patriot system itself was damaged in the attack, but was repaired on 18 May.

Ukraine received its first Patriot air defense system from the US in December 2022, as part of a $1.85 billion military assistance package to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s invasion. The Patriot system can intercept cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and aircraft, and is one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world. By the end of 2024, Ukraine is expected to have six Patriot systems, with five more being delivered by the US and additional missiles being provided by Germany.

