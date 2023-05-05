Ukraine successfully intercepted a Russian Kinzhal missile for the first time

Fragments of Kinzhal missile intercepted over Kyiv which were published by Defense Express. 

The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully intercepted a Russian ballistic missile, the so-called “hypersonic” Kinzhal over Kyiv at around 2:40 am on May 4th. Defense Express obtained photos of the missile fragments, which fell on a stadium within the city limits, which confirms the missile was Kinzhal.

This is the first case Ukrainians intercepted missiles of this type. Ukrainian air defense didn’t have the capabilities to intercept these missiles until Patriot air defense systems reinforced it.

The effectiveness of the interception is also evidenced by a loud explosion heard by residents that night and by the photos of missile fragments which indicate it was neutralized before reaching the ground.

The Kinzhal was called by Russians a hypersonic missile. However, it can only achieve hypersonic speeds during its acceleration phase and must follow a ballistic trajectory during its attack phase. The Ukrainian military’s successful interception is a significant achievement in the country’s defense capabilities.

