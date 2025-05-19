Air raid sirens wail for over 12 hours in Ukraine amid Trump’s scheduled call with Putin

Residents of Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast endured more than 12 hours of air raid alerts over the last 24 hours, with the Russian attack damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring two people.

Russia continuously targets Ukrainian cities, particularly close to its border, using drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs. The Kremlin aims to inflict terror on civilian population to erode public resilience, force mass displacement, and pressure Ukraine into concessions. This comes as the US is attempting to initiate peace negotiations, with Ukraine offering a 30-day full ceasefire and Zelenskyy’s meeting with Putin, while Russia continues to issue its maximalist demands as preconditions for a ceasefire.

Amid a scheduled Putin-Trump call , the Kremlin likely wanted to avoid any demonstration of weakness in its nuclear deterrence capabilities, making this a particularly risky moment for a potentially unsuccessful missile test.

Russian forces also did not launch an intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24 Yars as was intended on the night of 19 May following the warnings of Ukrainian intelligence. The exact reasons for this change of plans are unknown, according to Defense Express, however it might be due to issues during pre-flight checks.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russian forces launched a large-scale overnight drone assault on Ukraine on 19 May, deploying 112 Shahed strike drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian defense forces managed to neutralize 76 of the attacking drones through various countermeasures. Military officials specified that 41 drones were destroyed by direct fire, while electronic warfare systems suppressed or caused the loss of tracking for another 35 drones.

The attack affected multiple regions across Ukraine including Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad.

Sumy Oblast bears brunt of sustained attacks

In Sumy Oblast, where air raid alerts persisted for 12 hours and 17 minutes, Russian forces conducted 135 separate attacks targeting 24 settlements across 14 territorial communities. The most intense shelling occurred in the Sumy, Shostka, and Konotop districts.

The attacks employed various weapons systems, including approximately 10 guided aerial bomb strikes and 60 drone-dropped VOG grenade attacks, alongside a missile strike on the region.

Air raid alert lasted for 12 h 17 min in Sumy over the past 24 h.



In the region close to the border, Russian forces conducted 135 separate attacks targeting 24 settlements, using drones and guided aerial bombs.



In the Shostka community, preliminary reports indicated six drone strikes damaged the infrastructure of a local enterprise. The attack also damaged four residential buildings, non-residential premises, and a vehicle in the area.

Two civilians suffered injuries during these attacks. A 44-year-old security guard at an enterprise in Shostka was wounded during the nighttime drone strike, while a 47-year-old resident of the Esman community was injured by mortar shelling. Both victims have been hospitalized and are receiving medical treatment.

Additional property damage was reported in the Konotop and Khotin communities, where non-residential premises and residential buildings were damaged respectively.

Russia kills civilian in Kherson

The situation proved deadly in Kherson, where Russian forces struck residential areas around 10:30 p.m. The Kherson City Military Administration confirmed that a 75-year-old woman suffered “injuries incompatible with life” when an enemy shell made a direct hit on a house.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson on 19 May. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Three additional civilians required hospitalization: a 76-year-old man and two 53-year-old women. Medical reports indicate they are being treated for concussions, explosive injuries, and closed craniocerebral trauma.

The nighttime timing of the attacks, which occurred while many residents were asleep in their homes, has been noted by Ukrainian officials as part of the assault strategy.

Russia injures civilians in Kharkiv

Russian forces struck three settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, using 4 guided aerial bombs and 14 “Geran-2” UAVs.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 18-19 May. Photo: @kharkivlife/ Telegram

The attack on Kupiansk district damaged 30 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a garage, agricultural enterprise buildings, a tractor, and 3 trucks, while also injuring three people.

In Chuhuiv district, the strike damaged a private house, an agricultural enterprise, 4 combine harvesters, a tractor, a bus, and two cars.