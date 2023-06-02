Kyiv’s air defense neutralizes airborne targets amidst 6th airstrike in 6 days

An air raid alarm was announced across Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv, during the night of June 2nd. The alarm was initially raised around 1 a.m. from the southern oblasts and then gradually extended to all oblasts, with the exception of the west. Shortly after the alarm, powerful explosions were reported in the capital, and air defense systems were activated in Kyiv and other oblasts.

Officials from the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the Kyiv Oblast State Administration (OSA), and Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed air defense operation. They quoted OSA as stating: “The oblast is under a heightened threat of air attack. Air defense forces are operating against enemy targets.”

KCSA Head Serhiy Popko announced that on the night of June 2nd, air defense systems over Kyiv and the surrounding area detected and destroyed more than 30 airborne targets of various types.

Popko, quoted by the KCSA Telegram channel, said: “The terror of Kyiv by air attacks continues. Frenzied terrorists are attacking the capital almost without a break. In the last 6 days, there have been 6 air strikes on the city! And each time the enemy has changed the weapon.” “After ballistic missiles, this time the attack was combined – drones and cruise missiles simultaneously. Missile launches were carried out from TU-95MS strategic bombers in the Caspian region, likely cruise missiles of type X-101/555.” Popko added.

Simultaneously, according to preliminary data, barrage munitions “Shahed” attacked Kyiv from different directions.

Two people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured. Damage to private houses and vehicles has also been reported.

Mayor Klitschko reported that after the alarm, smoldering missile fragments were found on a road in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. There was also a grass fire in the Podilskyi district caused by falling debris.

Tags: air alert, Kyiv, Russian air attacks, Russian attacks